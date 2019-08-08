Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest of man on 15 Most Wanted list

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested one man from the Crimestoppers 15 Most Wanted list.

Along with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, deputies arrested 24-year-old Takeymia Watts around 10 a.m. this morning. Authorities arrested Watts at the Overlook Garden Apartments on Gray Highway.

A Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of Watts.

Deputies say when they detained Watts, they found two guns inside the apartment. Authorities determined the following about the guns:

one Springfield Armory rifle showed as stolen during a burglary at Academy Sports on July 26, 2019

one Ruger pistol showed as stolen during an Entering Auto at 1400 Gray Highway on May 12, 2019

The charges

Deputies took Watts to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigations Office for questioning and charged him with the following:

(2) counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

(2) counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Violation of Probation warrant

Authorities have set no bond for Watts.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.