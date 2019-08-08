Heat and humidity on the rise

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain chances will be slim this afternoon and over the next several days, but the big story will be the heat and humidity that will be cranked up another notch as we head towards the middle of August.

TODAY.

It is going to be a hot day across Middle Georgia as afternoon high temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle to upper 90’s across the area. When you factor in the humidity it is going to feel like the triple digits in nearly all areas.

***Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and taking several breaks if you have to be outdoors for long periods of time today and over the next several days.

An isolated shower and thunderstorm cannot be ruled out today, but for the most part we will stay dry as rain chances are only running at 20% this afternoon. Overnight tonight a few clouds will hang around with temperatures falling into the middle 70’s.

TOMORROW.

It is going to be a warm and muggy start to the final day of your work week, and those conditions will continue into the afternoon hours as well as temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90’s once again. Rain chances will be hard to come by tomorrow, but a few showers and storms will drift through the area during the afternoon and evening hours.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

The heat and humidity are going to stay through the weekend as afternoon high temperatures are expected to top out in the middle to upper 90’s. Heat indices will be approaching the 100° mark in several areas. We will be dealing with the typical afternoon showers and storms, albeit rain chances are running on the isolated side as we head through the weekend and into next week.

