Macon Bacon prepares for fish fry

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Tonight is the first game of the series for the Championship.

The Macon Bacon welcome the Morehead City Marlins to Luther Williams Field tonight at 7pm.

Danny Higginbotham, the head coach for the Macon Bacon, says he has nothing less than “pure excitement” for tonights game.

“It’s been a long summer and I’ve seen hard work from all of the guys,” Higginbotham said.

The coach believes there will be a great turn out in the stands who lock themselves into every single pitch.

Higginbotham says the bacon have home field advantage which helps with the overall morale of the game.

Cory Bartholomew will take the mound tonight for the Bacon and is expected to bring the heat against the Marlins.

Higginbotham says they will “fry the fish tonight.”