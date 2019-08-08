Macon man found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County jurors found a man guilty of malice murder and felony murder Thursday, in the 2018 shooting death of Jim Julian Baldwin Jr.

During the three-day trial, witnesses testified that 27-year-old Tirell Darnell Mitchell’s girlfriend was at a relative’s home on Berkner Avenue on the night of April 13. She and Mitchell argued earlier in the day. Later that night, Mitchell arrived and found her at the house with Baldwin and some friends. An argument then started as people in the house told Mitchell to leave.

Witnesses said Mitchell was angry and refused to leave or allowed Baldwin to leave. Baldwin and Mitchell then began to fight. Mitchell then shot Baldwin in the leg at close range.

After being shot, Baldwin ran toward his sister’s house around the corner on Saint Claire Street. He collapsed in the driveway. Baldwin was then taken to the hospital where he passed away shortly after his arrival.

Mitchell additionally was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His sentencing hearing is Friday morning.