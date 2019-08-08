Keeping Macon clean | Recycled butts make bucks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Newtown Macon is helping to keep the city clean by recycling cigarette butts.

Jene Bragg of Newtown Macon says 20 cigarette butt receptacles were installed in downtown Macon in July.

Getting paid

- Advertisement -

Bragg says the recycled butts will generate funds for the district.

“We will turn these into money,” Bragg said. “They [Keep America Beautiful] will pay us $1 per pound for the number of cigarette butts that we send them. And the money that comes back is put back into the business incentive district fund.”

Bragg says that the business incentive district fund paid for the recycle bins with excess funds raised by downtown business owners.

Related Article: Downtown Diversity Initiative attracts more African American businesses to downtown Macon

She says the bins are tamper-proof and emptied monthly.