WANTED | Two men cut hole in roof of Macon business to burglarize

APs Burglary Suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying a person of interest in connection with a burglary that happened at AP’s Hidden Hideaway at 4274 Broadway in Macon.

Authorities say that the incident happened on July 28 around 6 a.m.

Deputies say that surveillance video shows two male suspects climbing onto the roof of the business. After accessing the rooftop, they cut a hole in it and entered the business. 

Authorities say that the suspects did not get anything. 

Suspects Description 

Authorities describe the suspects as the following: 

  • Two men
    • one with his face covered and wearing a jumpsuit
    • the other suspect wore an Atlanta Braves hat and a partial mask covering his face

Anyone with information 

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

