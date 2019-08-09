Heat Advisory issued for several Middle Georgia counties

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for Bleckley, Dodge, Dooly, Johnson, Laurens, Macon, Pulaski, Telfair, Treutlen, Wheeler, and Wilcox Counties from 1 PM until 8 PM.

Heat index values are expected to top out around 100°-105° due to temperatures in the upper 90’s combined with dewpoints in the low 70’s.

Here are a few tips to prepare for the dangerous heat:

  1. Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the main heating hours of the afternoon.
  2. Drink PLENTY of water before, during, and after any outdoor activities.
  3. Wear light colored clothing.