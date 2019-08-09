Heat Advisory issued for several Middle Georgia counties

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for Bleckley, Dodge, Dooly, Johnson, Laurens, Macon, Pulaski, Telfair, Treutlen, Wheeler, and Wilcox Counties from 1 PM until 8 PM.

Heat index values are expected to top out around 100°-105° due to temperatures in the upper 90’s combined with dewpoints in the low 70’s.

- Advertisement -

Here are a few tips to prepare for the dangerous heat: