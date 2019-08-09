Local middle school partners with Discovery Education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Weaver Middle School celebrates its partnership with Discovery Education during a STEM leadership retreat.

Discovery Education implemented its STEM Formation professional development program.

The three-year-long program is designed to build and sustain a culture of STEM teaching along with learning through leadership development.

Bibb County schools Superintendent Curtis Jones says Weaver Middle School is the first school to introduce STEM into the curriculum. “The partnership with Discovery Education allows teachers to train with STEM activities in every subject,” he said.

Jones says STEM fully prepares students for high school.

Global STEM for Discovery Education vice president, Cindy Moss, says the partnership benefits Weaver Middle by “putting the fun back in fundamentals.”

“Instead of focusing on a small group of students to learn through STEM, the goal is to transform the whole school,” Moss said.