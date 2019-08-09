Macon man sentenced for identity fraud, forgery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A 50-year-old Macon man was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty to using someone else’s identity to buy a car and a lawnmower, rent a trailer and open accounts at Verizon and Best Buy.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 50-year-old Macon man was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty to using someone else’s identity to buy a car and a lawnmower, rent a trailer and open accounts at Verizon and Best Buy.

Larry Vernon Bates Jr. pleaded guilty to eight counts of identity fraud, four counts of forgery and three counts of theft by deception on Wednesday. A judge sentenced him to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison.

- Advertisement -

If the case had gone to trial, evidence showed in January 2018, Bates used another man’s name, driver’s license information, insurance information and other identifying data to make a series of purchases without his consent. He also signed the man’s name on documents without his consent.

The fraud was discovered when the victim checked his credit report, found purchases he didn’t make and disputed the charges. Serial numbers for the fraudulently purchased items were later matched to online ads seeking to sell the items.

Bates must also pay restitution to the victim for any costs associated with the fraud.