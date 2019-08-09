Judge sentences Macon man to life in prison for murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A judge sentenced a Macon man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Jim Julian Baldwin II on Friday.
This comes a day after Bibb County jurors found 27-year-old Tirell Mitchell guilty of the 2018 shooting death of Baldwin.
A Bibb County Superior Court jury found Mitchell guilty of the following:
- malice murder
- felony murder
- aggravated assault
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
The judge also sentenced Mitchell to an additional five years in prison, consecutive to the life sentence for the gun charge.
Prosecutors’ evidence
According to a news release from district attorney David Cooke’s office, prosecutors presented the following evidence:
- Witnesses testified that Mitchell’s girlfriend was at a relative’s home on Berkner Avenue on the night of April 13, 2018. The girlfriend and Mitchell argued earlier that day.
- Later that night, Mitchell arrived and found her at the house with 44-year-old Baldwin along with some friends. An argument ensued as people in the house told Mitchell to leave.
- Witnesses said Mitchell refused to leave or to allow Baldwin to leave. Baldwin and Mitchell got into a physical fight. Then Mitchell shot Baldwin in the leg.
- After being shot, Baldwin ran to his sister’s house on Saint Claire Street.
- Baldwin collapsed at the driveway entrance.
- Bibb County deputies and an ambulance crew arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. on April 14, 2018.
- Baldwin died at a local hospital shortly after his arrival.