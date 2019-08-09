Judge sentences Macon man to life in prison for murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A judge sentenced a Macon man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Jim Julian Baldwin II on Friday.

This comes a day after Bibb County jurors found 27-year-old Tirell Mitchell guilty of the 2018 shooting death of Baldwin.

A Bibb County Superior Court jury found Mitchell guilty of the following:

malice murder

felony murder

aggravated assault

possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The judge also sentenced Mitchell to an additional five years in prison, consecutive to the life sentence for the gun charge.

Prosecutors’ evidence

According to a news release from district attorney David Cooke’s office, prosecutors presented the following evidence: