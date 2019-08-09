Milledgeville man found dead near Karen Circle

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating the death of a 26-year-old man.

Baldwin County coroner Ken Garland identified the victim as Wydeldrick Denson.

Authorities say the call came in around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 9.

MPD Criminal Investigations Commander Major Mike Hudson says that authorities found the victim near the 1900 block of Karen Circle. “Patrol responded along with the fire department and EMS and found him (victim) semi-conscious on the ground,” he said.

Authorities say that the EMS rushed Denson to the hospital where he later died.

“At this time we do not have a suspect and if there is anybody with information we are asking that they contact us,” Hudson said.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4413.