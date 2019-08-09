Part of I-16/I-75 improvement project to be finished in 2021

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The I-16/I-75 Improvement Project is still underway by the Ocmulgee River in Macon.

According to Penny Brooks, the District three Communications Officer for Georgia Department of Transportation, the project is on schedule.

Crews are building an temporary bridge on I-16 east bound while the permanent bridge is built.

The bridge will be finished in the summer of 2021.

Brooks also says the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail owner plans on expanding the trail on the north side of the river.

The owner requested that when the permanent I-16 bridge is complete, the temporary bridge be used for pedestrians.

The pedestrian bridge will allow access to both sides of the Ocmulgee River.