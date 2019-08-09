Perry man arrested for shooting son during argument

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities arrested a Perry man after he shot his son during an argument.

Houston County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2300 block of Marshallville Highway regarding an aggravated assault on Aug. 3 around 8 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that 29-year-old Andrew Proctor was taken to the Perry Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the Andrew was visiting his father, 54-year-old Tampie Proctor when the two men got into an argument that resulted in a physical fight.

After the argument, Tampie got a gun from his bedroom and shot his son in the torso. Investigators say deputies arrested Tampie without incident.

Authorities say that Andrew was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where he underwent surgery.

The charges

Authorities charged Tampie Proctor with one count of aggravated assault. They released him on a $12,000 bond.

This incident is under investigation.