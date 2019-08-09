How to be prepared for a natural disaster

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – It is always a good idea to plan ahead in case you are impacted by a natural disaster. This morning, Shaun Alston Howard from COUNTRY Financial joined Daybreak to talk about the items you need to have to be prepared for a natural disaster as well as the insurance plans you should look at.
Tips for residents in hurricane or tornado prone areas —
- Ask your insurance agent about flood insurance protection or contact the National Flood Insurance Program at 800-427-4661 or visit FloodSmart.gov.
- Make copies of important documents, such as social security cards, birth certificates, and passports, and store them in a dry place. Keep your original documents in a safety deposit box.
- Create an emergency supply kit with food, bottled water, first aid supplies and medicines, backup cell phone battery, and a battery-operated radio.
- Create an evacuation route and make sure your family knows it.
- Create a plan for your pets. Some emergency shelters will take pets, however, others will not.
- Create an inventory or list of your household valuables and take photos of them. This will be important if you file an insurance claim after the storm.