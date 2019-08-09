Rapper Young Jeezy gives back to hometown of Hawkinsville

Grammy-nominated rapper Young Jeezy is back in his hometown of Hawkinsville.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Grammy-nominated rapper Young Jeezy is back in his hometown of Hawkinsville.

He returned to Middle Georgia Friday night to celebrate his new album and make a generous donation to the community.

The hip hop artist held a free fish fry at Colson Park. He also shared his new album during a special listening event. And he announced a generous gift to the community that includes a free WiFi network for the rural area.

“On behalf of myself and Figgers Wireless we are going to equip the hospital and the high school with free WiFi on behalf of us and our satellites and our network service,” Jeezy told 41NBC anchor Shelby Coates.

Jeezy is partnering with Figgers Communication to help with the technology donation to Hawkinsville.