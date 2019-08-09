SHOOTING | Warner Robins man asks for cigarette, gets shot

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police officers are investigating the shooting of a man who asked for a cigarette.

Authorities say the incident happened on Aug. 9 around 1:45 a.m. at Northcrest Apartments on the 800 block of Johnson Road.

Authorities say they received a call from a 31-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound. Officers say that the man’s girlfriend took him to the hospital.

Authorities say that the victim was reportedly sitting outside his apartment when he asked an unknown man for a cigarette. The suspect went to a car, returned, and shot the victim.

Authorities say that the victim sustained a wound to his groin area. Investigators say that a potential witness saw the following:

two males running

one wearing a yellow hoodie

another wearing all black

Authorities say that the victim is at the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.