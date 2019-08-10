Father drowns in north Macon pool, daughter attempts to save

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Arbor Apartments on Northside Drive around 12 p.m. on Saturday about a drowning.

Deputies say that 42-year-old Roger Anthony reportedly went underwater in the pool. His 9-year-old daughter, London Anthony, attempted to save him.

Authorities say that London went under water but failed to resurface.

Deputies say witnesses helped the two out of the pool. Roger was taken to the Coliseum Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by Coroner Leon Jones.

London was taken to the Navicent Children’s hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.