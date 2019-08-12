Washington County Sheriff, Thomas Smith, Passes Away

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of its Sheriff, Thomas Smith. According to a post one the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Sheriff Smith passed away over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

According to Washington County’s website, Smith was a county native and had a long history in law enforcement. He established the C.H.A.M.P.S. program in Washington County, organized the county’s first K9 unit and implemented a neighborhood watch program, just to name a few.

Sheriff Smith was a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Academy, has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia Southern University and Master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University.

Law enforcement agencies in Middle Georgia honored Sheriff Smith on social media over the weekend.

Related Article: Man arrested in shooting death near Atlanta park

The cause of Sheriff’s Smith death is unknown at this time.