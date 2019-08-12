Telfair County man arrested for shooting two people in car

MCRAE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson, a McRae man has been arrested for shooting to two people inside of a car on Friday, August 9th.

According to a Facebook post made by Sheriff Steverson, 27 year old Jason Laws has been charged with two counts aggravated assault and is in jail.

Sheriff Steverson said deputies found 40 year old Sammy Rogers and 26 year old Lindsay Kinnett, both of McRae, in a car on GA 31/ US 441, just 5 miles South of McRae, with gunshot wounds. Rogers was shot in the lower leg and Kinnett had a bullet in her right knee. Kinnett was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Steverson said the alleged weapon, a small caliber handgun, has been recovered.

The shooting is still under investigation. Sheriff Steverson said the suspect and victims in this case knew each other. Steverson said there may be additional charges and arrests as the investigation continues.