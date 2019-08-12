Man wanted for robbing a Subway in Warner Robins at gunpoint

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Warner Robins Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint this weekend.

According to Police Chief John Wagner, the robbery happened at the Subway at 600 Russell Parkway around 9:15 Saturday night. Chief Wagner said a man entered the restaurant with a handgun and demanded money from the two employees inside. The man then ran towards Hazel Drive. No one was injured during the robbery.

Chief Wagner said the man was wearing a mask, a dark hoodie and dark pants during the robbery.

Anyone with information Detective Scott Nix with the Warner Robins Police Department at (478)302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.