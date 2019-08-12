Coach’s Corner: Lee Coleman GMC Bulldogs

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GMC Bulldogs are in its second year of region play after going 3-7 last season.

Lee Coleman will be the man in charge this year, Coleman who was also a football player played college ball at Northwestern University.

- Advertisement -

This season the Bulldogs will be returning 3 starters on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Kicker Walker McDade, looks to be the strength of the team going into this season, but will be getting help with experience skilled players on the offense to get the team in scoring position.

The GMC Bulldogs are in Region 7-A.

Event information

WHERE: GMC Bulldogs

WHEN: August 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: GMC Bulldogs vs. Glasscock Co.

<script src=”https://play.syndicaster.tv/static/scripts/embed.js”></script><div id=”cm_player_1565653575965″></div><script type=”text/javascript”>cm = new CMPlayer(“cm_player_1565653575965”).setup({width: 640, height: 360, vid: “7550383”, profile_id: “19d33170-4fff-0133-8f45-7a163e5e80da”, pl_length: 5})</script>

<script src=”https://play.syndicaster.tv/static/scripts/embed.js”></script><div id=”cm_player_1565667897642″></div><script type=”text/javascript”>cm = new CMPlayer(“cm_player_1565667897642”).setup({width: 640, height: 360, vid: “7550496”, profile_id: “19d33170-4fff-0133-8f45-7a163e5e80da”, pl_length: 5})</script>