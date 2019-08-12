Deputies: 4 charged with burglary after stealing from Macon apartment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four people after they say they found them removing items from an apartment Friday afternoon.

Deputies say they found 30-year-old Bakari Lee Donaldson, 30-year-old Darryes Monteze Hill, 40-year-old Melanie Ann Haslinger and 37-year-old Brenda Lee Carrasquillo inside an apartment at Chambers Cove Apartments on Chambers Road just before 1:30.

All four were taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with burglary.

Donaldson had a warrant for Probation Violation. Donaldson, Hill and Carrasquillo are being held without bond.

Haslinger is being held on a $22,200 bond.