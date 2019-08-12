Extreme heat to continue for next couple of days

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for the fourth day in a row as heat index values are anticipated to soar into the triple digits during the prime heating hours of the afternoon.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will quickly warm into the middle and upper 90’s. A few showers and storms will drift through our area today, but for the most part we will stay dry. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for all Middle Georgia counties at noon and will run until 8 this evening. Stay hydrated today! Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the middle 70’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

It is going to be another hot and humid afternoon as temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 90’s once again. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will pass through the area on Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

A cold front will move through our area on Wednesday bringing a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms. Behind the frontal passage we will see the return of normal temperatures for this time of the year in the low 90’s. On Thursday and Friday we will see our typical afternoon showers and storms.

