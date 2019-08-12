Investigation | Washington County Sheriff shoots himself, dies

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Washington County Sheriff died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This comes from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Eastman office.

Authorities say that the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. on August 10.

Investigators say that authorities found Sheriff Thomas Smith dead at his home in Tennille, Georgia. An autopsy indicates that Sheriff Smith died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.