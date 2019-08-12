Local dental clinic offers services for veterans, uninsured residents

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Veterans and patients without insurance have the chance to receive dental care at a local clinic in Byron.

Rehoboth Life Care Ministries volunteer dental clinic is a non-profit, all volunteer staffed business that wants to give back to the community.

Administrative assistant Asia Searcy says patients who meet or fall below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible to receive the dental care services.

Searcy says the clinic offers the following services:

Hygiene

Restorative procedures

Fillings

Extraction

Wisdom teeth extractions

Crowns

Root canals

“Veterans Affairs does not offer dental care for veterans, so we wanted to offer those services to those who served our country,” Searcy said.

Rehoboth Life Care Ministries Dental Clinic also offers transportation and counseling.

Searcy says a 9th Annual Golf Tournament happens on Friday, August 16. “The golf tournament is a chance for doctors and individuals to partner together and play in a fun tournament,” Searcy said.

All proceeds go to benefit the dental clinic.

Event information