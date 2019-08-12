MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man led deputies on a car chase and collided with another vehicle.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the Mumford Road area near Case Street when they saw a black Lincoln Town Car run a stop sign. Authorities say that the incident happened on August 9 around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies identified the driver as 33-year-old Charles Allen Franklin of Macon.

Deputies say they tried to stop the car, but Franklin would not stop. After a short chase, Franklin crashed his car into another vehicle.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle hit by Franklin was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. Deputies searched Franklin’s car and found the following:

Two large bags of marijuana

A Smith & Wesson revolver

Other drug paraphernalia

The charges

Deputies took Franklin to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Fleeing and Eluding Police Felony

(6) counts of Traffic Violations

Reckless Conduct

Driving While Unlicensed

Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute

(2) counts of Possession of Marijuana Within 1,000 feet of a School

Possession of a Firearm By Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Authorities say that Franklin also had a warrant for Violation of Probation and two warrants for Simple Battery Family Violence.

Authorities set his bond at $7,500.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.