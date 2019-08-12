OSHA investigates employee death at Pearson Farm

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigated an employee death that happened at Pearson Farm.

According to Crawford County coroner Sheldon Mattox, the incident happened on Aug. 5 when a pallet struck 57-year-old Francisco Rodriguez in the head while at work.

Rodriguez worked at Pearson Farm as a peach farmer. He was taken to Peach County Navicent Health where he later died from blunt force trauma.

Mattox says deputies ruled this as an accident.

Pearson Farm did not comment on the incident.