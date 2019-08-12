Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday, best viewing tips for Middle Georgia

Typically one of the better meteor showers of the year, the Perseid Meteor Shower, is expected to peak overnight tonight and you should be able to see it here in Middle Georgia. Viewing might not be as good this year though, because the moon will be very close to full. This will wash out some of the fireballs you might have been able to see on a darker night.

For best viewing you can observe the skies after midnight, but expect the peak to be during the few hours just before dawn. During this time we will see the least interference from moonlight. Also be sure to find an observing spot away from bright city lights for best viewing.

According to NASA, the meteor shower is named the Perseid Meteor Shower because they look as if they originate from the constellation Perseus.