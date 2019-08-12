Tire comes off 18-wheeler, kills woman on I-75 in Byron

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman was killed in an accident on I-75 after a tire comes off of an 18-wheeler truck and goes through the windshield of her car.

Peach County coroner Kerry Rooks says that the incident happened on August 11 around 2 p.m. in Byron, Georgia.

- Advertisement -

Rooks says that 36-year-old Jennifer Thomas of Gray was traveling I-75 southbound when the wheel came off of an axle of an 18-wheeler that traveled in the opposite direction. The coroner says that the wheel jumped the median and went through Thomas’s windshield.

Rooks says that he pronounced Thomas dead at the scene.

Rooks also says that Thomas’s mom, dad, and a child occupied the car. He says their injuries were non-life threatening.