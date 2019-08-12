WANTED | Dublin man flees deputies, convicted felon

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a Dublin man who fled from authorities on Monday.

Deputies identified the man as 40-year-old Jody Dale Gossett.

Authorities say that Gossett is a wanted felon in both South Carolina and Georgia.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Gossett stayed at a residence on Deerfield Lane near John Lowery Road. Deputies say that Gossett fled into the woods behind his house.

Authorities describe Gossett as the following:

Stands 5 feet 7 inches

Weighs around 180 pounds

Authorities say that they are using aviation and police dogs to locate Gossett.

Anyone with information

If you know the whereabouts of Gossett, please call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 272-1522.