SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Washington County officials appointed Chief Deputy Mark McGraw as the interim Sheriff of Washington County.

This comes after Sheriff Thomas Smith died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday, August 10.

Sheriff Mark McGraw Biography

According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office news release, by virtue of state law, authorities appointed Chief Deputy Mark McGraw as interim Sheriff. Sheriff McGraw’s record is described as follows:

United States Navy Veteran

Started with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 1996 as a jailer

Worked his way to Major in 2012

Appointed the Chief Deputy by Sheriff Smith in 2015

The news release also states that McGraw resides in Tennille, Georgia with his wife and three children.

McGraw completed nearly 1400 hours of law enforcement training and graduated from the Georgia Law Enforcement International Law Enforcement Exchange Executive Law Enforcement Training Program in Israel.

Remembering Sheriff Thomas Smith

The Washington County Sheriff’s deputies expressed their sympathy in a news release this morning.

“Sheriff Thomas H. Smith was a native to Washington County and served as the Sheriff for over 22 years … implemented countless valuable programs within the agency to better serve and protect the citizens of Washington County … well respected and made a large impact in the law enforcement community,” the news release stated.

Sheriff Smith was the past president of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.