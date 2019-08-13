Coach’s Corner: Milan Turner Veterans Warhawks

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a 6-0 start, the Veterans Warhawks went 2-2 in region play and finished the season with an 8-3 record.

Second-year head coach Milan Turner looks to build on a great first season with the Warhawks. The Warhawks plans to bring back three starters on the offensive side of the ball after averaging almost 27 points per game last season.

Defensively, the Warhawks only allowed 20 points per game and will be returning eight starters.

The Veterans Warhawks are in Region 1-AAAAA.

Event information

WHERE: Freedom Football Field

WHEN: August 23, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Veterans vs. Upson-Lee