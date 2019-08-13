Fifth consecutive day with heat advisory

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – For the fifth consecutive day, Middle Georgia will be placed under a HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 8 pm as heat index values are expected to top out above 105° in several Middle Georgia communities.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

With a mostly sunny sky in store for this afternoon, temperatures will quickly be on the rise. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle and upper 90’s, and when the humidity is factored in heat index values will top out over 105° in several cities. We will stay mostly dry this afternoon, but a few isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out. Rain chances for today are running at 20%. As we get into the overnight hours temperatures will begin to cool off in the middle and upper 70’s under a partly cloudy sky. As a cold front approaches our area, a few showers could pass through during the nighttime hours.

TOMORROW.

An approaching cold front will allow for better coverage of showers and storms across our area with isolated storms being on the stronger side. The main storm threats for tomorrow will be damaging wind gusts and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s during the afternoon before falling into the lower 70’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Scattered showers and storms are still in the forecast on Thursday as the cold front stalls out across south Georgia. Temperatures will be returning to the lower 90’s as well which is right where we should be for this time of year.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).