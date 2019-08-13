Healthcare and Benefits Committee to conduct Macon-Bibb pay scale survey

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners decided to eliminate the Georgia Regional Commission pay scale survey.

Commissioner Joe Allen sponsored a proposal to have the Healthcare and Benefits Committee conduct the survey.

Allen says that the committee completed two surveys which compared Macon-Bibb salaries to Athens-Clark County salaries.

With the county employees on the committee, the survey wouldn’t cost Macon-Bibb anything. However, the Georgia Regional Commission’s survey plan would cost the county around $160,000.

“Athens-Clark is the same size as Macon-Bibb, making it a comparable compromise,” Allen said.

The commissioners approved the proposal and it goes to full-commission for a vote next week.