Judge orders Dallemand to pay over $47 million to Bibb County Schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon federal judge ruled in favor of Bibb County Schools in its case against former Superintendent Romain Dallemand.

Judge Marc Treadwell ordered Dallemand to pay the district $47,506,992.72 for the following violations:

federal and state racketeering charges

breach of contract

breach of fiduciary duty

“Judge Marc Treadwell made the right decision today for justice for our school system and community,” Board of Education President Lester Miller said.

Dallemand was Superintendent of the Bibb County School District from 2011 to 2013.