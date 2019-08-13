Macon-Bibb Landfill closed alternate Wednesdays for maintenance

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Walker Road Landfill will be closed every other Wednesday from August 14 through November 27 for maintenance and upkeep.

This comes from a Macon-Bibb County news release.

The closure dates give the Solid Waste Department the chance to address pending issues. It also ensures compliance with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division regulations.

“This is our chance to make sure we provide crews dedicated time to address anything that has arisen from weather or other issues, and that all of our work remains in compliance,” says Solid Waste Department interim director Pat Raines. “We were very proud of our crews from getting a score of 95 on our last inspection, but now we have to maintain that and even improve upon it.”

This week’s maintenance includes:

Building a road into the pit to dig up cover mud

Filling in a spot on top created by rain

Mowing the south and west sides

Cleaning the sediment pond

Cleaning ditches around the perimeter

Putting hay on the rolling slopes

Inspecting paperwork at the scale house

Closure Dates:

August 14

August 28

September 11

September 25

October 9

October 23

November 13

November 27

Also according to the news release:

Macon-Bibb residents can drop off one free load at the landfill per month. The load must be less than 500 pounds. Anything over 500 pounds will be charged at a prorated scale up to $32.75 per ton.

Any additional loads that month will also be at a prorated scale up to $32.75 per ton, no exceptions. Residents must have a Macon-Bibb County address on their driver’s license to receive the free load per month.