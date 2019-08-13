Macon teen arrested for possession of stolen gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon teen was arrested after deputies found a stolen gun in his discarded backpack. Deputies identified the man as 18-year-old Jaquavious Pass of Macon.

Authorities say the incident happened on August 10 around 5:15 p.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the Lilly Avenue area in search of a person with a warrant. That’s when they noticed Pass trying to hide from them.

Deputies say that Pass ran behind a house, threw a backpack into a bush, and returned to the front of the house. Authorities later managed to detain Pass.

When deputies recovered and searched the backpack, they found a gun. Authorities say the gun showed as stolen from a Bibb County case on June 20, 2019.

The charges

Deputies took Pass to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Authorities released Pass on $4,040.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.