MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Film Industry says recent movies filmed in the city brought high returns in revenue.

Aaron Buzza with Macon’s Film Commission calls last month’s Netflix filming economic impact “huge.”

“Netflix paid $107,000 to off-duty cops for security,” Buzza said. “Production spent more than $1-million at various locations, $15,000 for parking, and $165,000 per diem for various expenses.”

Buzza says Netflix spent more than $26,000 for county permits.

“Everybody we’ve worked with this year says the way we do it here in Macon is very smooth, very user-friendly, very approachable,” he said.

If you are a local vendor who wants to be considered for the next movie filming, contact Buzza through Visit Macon.