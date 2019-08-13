Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores August 5-9

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 5 and Friday, August 9. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019
BOE- Baldwin High School
155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019
BOE – Early Learning Center
200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019
BOE- Lakeview Academy
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019
BOE – Lakeview Elementary
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
BOE – Midway Hills Academy
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
BOE – Midway Hills Primary
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
BOE – Oak Hill Middle School
365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Navicent Health Baldwin
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Super China Buffett GA Inc
1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Momma Shay’s Kitchen
917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Bibb County:
Just Tap’d
488 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019
Vineville Methodist Church
2095 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019
Daylight Donuts
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 500 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019
JC’s Family Seafood & Steak Cafe
6351 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96 (up from 72 two days prior)
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019
McAlister’s Deli
4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019
JC’s Family Seafood & Steak Cafe
6351 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Inspection Score: 72 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Chick-fil-A
3745 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
519 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Subway #6914
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Jimmy John’s Sandwiches #3611
781 SPRING ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Club Xavier LLC
4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Crawford County:
Crawford County Eagle’s Nest
191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019
Crawford County Elementary School
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019
Dodge County:
Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell
1020 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
Little Caesars
970 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
Chic-King
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Village McRae Pizza
1027 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
I Heart Tacos
309 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Dooly County:
Vienna One House
1408 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Houston County:
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019
Pub 96
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019
McDonald’s #24298
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
Guardian Center
600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
Waffle House #2284
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Summerhill Eder Living Home & Care
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Hazards on the Green
901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Sweet Charlies
1117 GA HWY 96 STE 112 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Macon County:
Montezuma Health Care
521 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Monroe County:
T.G. Scott Elementary School
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019
Quality Inn (Food Service)
951 HWY 42 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019
Ninth Grade Academy
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019
Al Burrus Correctional Training Facility
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Walt’s Cafeteria LLC
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Peach County:
Denny’s #7516
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
Captain D’s #3801
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019
Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Krystal
300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Washington County:
Captain D’s #3608
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019
Wilcox County:
Karelle’s Kitchen and Grill
1377 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019
Wilcox County PK-12 School
1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019