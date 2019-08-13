Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores August 5-9

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 5 and Friday, August 9. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Hibachi Express

2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019

BOE- Baldwin High School

155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019

BOE – Early Learning Center

200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019

BOE- Lakeview Academy

220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019

BOE – Lakeview Elementary

372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

BOE – Midway Hills Academy

101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

BOE – Midway Hills Primary

375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

BOE – Oak Hill Middle School

365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Navicent Health Baldwin

821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Subway

650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Super China Buffett GA Inc

1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Momma Shay’s Kitchen

917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Bibb County:

Just Tap’d

488 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019

Vineville Methodist Church

2095 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019

Daylight Donuts

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 500 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019

JC’s Family Seafood & Steak Cafe

6351 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96 (up from 72 two days prior)

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019

McAlister’s Deli

4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019

JC’s Family Seafood & Steak Cafe

6351 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Inspection Score: 72 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Chick-fil-A

3745 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

519 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Subway #6914

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Jimmy John’s Sandwiches #3611

781 SPRING ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Club Xavier LLC

4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Crawford County:

Crawford County Eagle’s Nest

191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019

Crawford County Elementary School

191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019

Dodge County:

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell

1020 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

Little Caesars

970 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

Chic-King

644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Village McRae Pizza

1027 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

I Heart Tacos

309 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Dooly County:

Vienna One House

1408 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Houston County:

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019

Pub 96

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019

McDonald’s #24298

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

Guardian Center

600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

Waffle House #2284

6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Summerhill Eder Living Home & Care

500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

WR Cafe

421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Hazards on the Green

901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

China Express

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Sweet Charlies

1117 GA HWY 96 STE 112 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Macon County:

Montezuma Health Care

521 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Monroe County:

T.G. Scott Elementary School

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019

Quality Inn (Food Service)

951 HWY 42 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-09-2019

Ninth Grade Academy

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019

Al Burrus Correctional Training Facility

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Walt’s Cafeteria LLC

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Peach County:

Denny’s #7516

309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

Captain D’s #3801

301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2019

Dairy Queen

224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Krystal

300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Washington County:

Captain D’s #3608

713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-08-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2019

Wilcox County:

Karelle’s Kitchen and Grill

1377 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019

Wilcox County PK-12 School

1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2019