Strong storms possible Wednesday in Middle Georgia

We saw another day of extreme heat and humidity across Middle Georgia, but luckily we are looking at just one more day of heat advisory conditions in the area as a cold front pushes into Georgia.



A line of showers and thunderstorms is already starting to push into North Georgia this evening, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. While the whole line is not expected to make it all the way down to Middle Georgia, we could see a few isolated storms rumble into the area by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon storms will once again be possible along the cold front. Some of these storms may be strong to severe by Wednesday afternoon. Be sure to stay weather aware and pack an umbrella as you head out the door.



The good news with all of this is that we will see a significant cool down and introduction of dry air. This means our heat index values will be much closer to normal for this time of year.

Regardless, we still have heat advisory for our area tomorrow from noon to 8pm so stay safe and cool out there!