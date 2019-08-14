BS Report: August 14th

Georgia football fans are getting excited. This is the time of year we hear stuff float out of Athens. Scoop is what we call it. And the latest scoop is that there are some potential new players opening eyes for the Georgia Bulldogs. First, Zamir White – they call him Zeus – is a kid who was the top running back in the country a year ago. But he was coming off one torn ACL in his knee and then when he got to Georgia, he tore the ACL in his other knee and missed the entire 2018 season. But White is now healthy, and word is he’s ready to return to his pre-injury form. White is a huge key for this team. With Elijah Holyfield gone, Georgia needs that second running back to compliment D’Andre Swift. If White can take Holyfield’s place, then Georgia will have that duo like they had last year, and like they had two years ago when Nick Chubb and Sony Michel ran the Bulldogs all the way to the Championship game. If Zeus can again be a top running back, then look out. We all know the Bulldogs must replace almost 2000 receiving yards they lost from last year’s team. Well, true freshman George Pickens made a remarkable, one-handed catch last Saturday in a scrimmage and the fans went nuts on social media. Pickens is the best-rated receiver since Georgia had A.J. Green over a decade ago. If he can become Jake Fromm’s new favorite target, and if Pickens is as good as we think he can be, again, look out. Pickens was the fourth-rated receiver in last year’s recruiting class, so he should be ready to contribute right off the bat. And then on defense, there’s Nolan Smith. He was the top overall player in the country last February. With Brenton Cox now at Florida, Georgia needs a new outside linebacker – and part of the reason Cox left was that Smith was pushing him down the depth chart. This kid has a tremendous motor and it seems like he can help the pass rush. They need that – as it was missing last year after Roquan Smith went to the NFL. If Zamir White, George Pickens and Nolan Smith can be major contributors for this team, Georgia is going to have a great chance at repeating as SEC East champions and have an even better chance to finally beat Alabama. It’s going to take a lot to be Nick Saban and all those five-star players, but the way Georgia must do it is to have their own five-star players become stars. The talent is there, and while these three are newcomers, there is enough experience with big games for the others to make a difference. Georgia fans want one thing this season – a national championship – especially with Jake Fromm likely in his last season. And if these young kids emerge, they may have their best chance yet.