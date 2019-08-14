Fire destroys thousands of tuxedos at House of Hines

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A Macon tuxedo and bridal shop is figuring out "what's next," after a fire ruined thousands of suits and accessories.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon tuxedo and bridal shop on Vineville Avenue is destroyed after a fire ruined thousands of suits and accessories Monday.

It happened in the backyard at the ‘House of Hines’ where the warehouse is.

“I haven’t made my mind up yet if I’m going to rebuild and bulldoze it over and put a steel building there. I haven’t made that decision yet,” Causey said.

He says the warehouse is ruined and the suits can’t be salvaged.

“I can’t get the scent out of the wool out the tuxedos. I can dry clean them until Hell freezes over and I can’t get the scent out of them, so they’re lost. I might as well throw them away. They are no good to any body,” he said.

At $175 a suit, Causey says he doesn’t know if he’ll replace all 2,000 suits, plus shirts, accessories, and shoes. He can still order suits from an Atlanta distributor though.

He says this isn’t the first time his business was damaged from a fire. In 1976, his business off Mulberry Street caught fire due to issues with the hot water heater.

“I been there 13 years at the time it happened and we lost everything. We had found this place. It was a God sent and I thank the Lord every day for it,” Causey said.

Even after enduring obstacles, it’s not slowing Causey down.

“We’re still open for business and I’ll still get tuxedos,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.