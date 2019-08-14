Food, toiletries needed to meet needs of community

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Salvation Army of Greater Macon needs your help to meet the needs of the community.

The food pantry is almost completely bare and toiletries that are given out are almost completely gone. In order to survive, people need food, shelter and proper hygiene and toiletries.

The Salvation Army is a non-profit organization that helps those in need, but it is getting harder to meet those needs.

Charles Pope has worked for the Salvation Army for 19 years and deals with different situations every day.

“The Salvation Army always needs donations but now, its more serious than ever,” Pope said. “People are in need every day and with 17 people enrolled in the veteran program and their homeless residence at capacity with 40 people, resources are scarce.”

Pope says he loves helping people and wants to continue helping as long as he can.

The Salvation Army says since the veteran program started, a grant is available to cover transportation and living expenses. But veterans along with families and individuals eat and use toiletries every day.

“18 bags of food were given away before 10 am Wednesday morning,” the Salvation Army stated.

If you would like to donate directly, visit their office at 1925 Broadway in Macon.

You can also visit salvationarmyusa.org to donate money.