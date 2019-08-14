Alexander IV Elementary School to convert to assisted living facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Former Alexander IV Elementary School on Ridge Avenue in Macon, will be an assisted living facility.

Neighbors around the Ingleside community are excited about the transformation.

Susan Cable has lived in the Ingleside community for more than 47 years, and helped with progress of the project.

“There are going to be people in this neighborhood who went to elementary school at Alexander IV, and who are now going to be living in it as a senior citizen housing facility, and we are so excited about that,” Cable said.

According to Historic Macon, the project will result in a total investment of $10 million. The new facility will have 60 units for seniors and create 30 jobs.

“I think everyone’s excited that the building getting reused because it’s being restored and rehabilitated. Also, they are excited about a new developer coming into Macon,” said Historic Macon Executive Director Ethiel Garlington.

Garlington also says in addition to developers remodeling the 27,000 plus square-foot facility, they will also build a 19,000 square-foot expansion to the building.

Construction has already begun, but there is no date set for when the facility will be complete.