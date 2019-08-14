Jeffersonville woman dies in house fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call about a house fire that happened at 14960 Hwy 80 in Jeffersonville on August 10 around 12:30 a.m.

This comes from a Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities say that Twiggs County Fire, EMA, and Sheriff’s personnel responded. When the emergency personnel arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Authorities say that first responders found 32-year-old Shaneka Anntrell Basley unconscious in a bedroom. They entered the burning house and removed Basley through the bedroom window.

Medical personnel rendered aide to Basley, but could not revive her. Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece later pronounced Basley dead.

The cause of the fire

Authorities say that the GBI took Basley’s body to the GBI Crime Lab and determined the cause of death as smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation.

Fire investigators concluded that the fire started in the kitchen with or around the stove.

Authorities say that there is no evidence to indicate arson or that the fire was intentionally set.