Macon man threatens girlfriend over uncooked breakfast, faces several charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man faces several charges after he threatened his girlfriend for not cooking breakfast. Authorities say the incident happened on August 11 around 11:15 a.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute call in the 1200 block of Holt Avenue.

Deputies say when they arrived, the caller said her boyfriend became angry after she did not cook breakfast. Authorities identified the boyfriend as 58-year-old Michael Smith.

Deputies say the girlfriend said Smith threw a glass of water in her face and threatened her.

Deputies later found Smith walking near Montpelier Avenue. Authorities returned to the Holt address and found a bag of marijuana along with a gun that belonged to Smith.

The charges

Deputies took Smith to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Simple Battery Family Violence

Possession of Marijuana Within 1,000 Feet of a School

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Smith is being held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.