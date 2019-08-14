Middle Georgia Regional Airport reaches goal

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - More people are choosing to fly out of Middle Georgia Regional Airport, and it's paying off.

According to the manager, Erick DeLeon, the airport already hit its goal of 10,000 flights out of the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration can now give the airport a $1,000,000 grant for hitting the flight goal.

“I really credit the help of the media and the marketing department we have here, working on things with Contour to get the word out. I think more of the people have become aware of the services and the flights to D.C, so we’re continuously seeing that grow,” DeLeon said.

He says the airport hit the 10,000 flight goal in September of last year.