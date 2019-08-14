A few strong to potentially severe storms likely this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – With a cold front approaching the area, scattered showers and storms will return this afternoon with some of those storms being on the strong side. We will also have to be mindful of the temperatures as heat index values are forecast to be well back into the triple digits.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky, temperatures will quickly warm into the middle and upper 90’s across the area. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all Middle Georgia counties from noon until 8 pm due to forecast heat index values in the triple digits. While the temperatures are a big part of the weather story for the day, we also have a chance for strong to potentially severe storms this afternoon and evening.

As of 5 am on Wednesday, August 14, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of Middle Georgia in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk area for today. The main storm threats this afternoon and evening will be damaging wind gusts of 40-60 mph as well as frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Overnight temperatures will be running in the middle 70’s under a partly cloudy sky. A few showers will linger through midnight, but as we turn the calendar to Thursday I expect all showers to have fallen apart.

TOMORROW.

The cold front that will move through today will stall out just to our south tomorrow allowing for more showers and storms to fire along the remaining boundary with the heat of the day tomorrow. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow in the low to middle 90’s reducing the chance for another widespread heat advisory to cover the area. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We are going to see temperatures return to their normal range over the next several days which means low 90’s in the afternoon and low 70’s overnight. Rain chances through the weekend will be isolated during the afternoon hours as we deal with our typical pop up afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances will be on the rise late in the weekend and early into next week.

