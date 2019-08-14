Man breaks into home on Walmar Drive, 2nd incident this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In the wake of a murder that happened earlier this week, Walmar Drive residents also deal with another crime – burglary.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2800 block of Walmar Drive about a man who broke into a house.

Deputies say that the incident happened on August 11.

Authorities say when deputies arrived, they found a side window open and the rear door unlocked. Deputies searched the home and found 35-year-old Jerami Foster.

Deputies arrested Foster and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged Foster with Burglary.

Authorities set his bond at $8,450.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.