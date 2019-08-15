Dog of the Week: Minnie

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Minnie is a 10 month old pit/black lab mix. She’s energetic, playful and lovable.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, Minnie was shot in her right front leg. She will recover, but she’s required to take medication for her injury.

She’s also looking a good home to go to with a good owner to take care of her.

You can adopt her at All About Animals Rescue. It’s located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter, which includes the dog getting fixed, having all their shots and heart-worm medication.

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page:www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/